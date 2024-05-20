FORECAST: Heat, humidity to soar this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The unofficial start of summer will be starting early weatherwise.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens and the Severe Weather Center 9 team are tracking soaring heat and humidity over the next few days.

After a comfortable Monday, high temperatures will reach into the mid-80s Tuesday and then soar to the upper-80s through Thursday.

High temperatures and humidity will feel like it is at least 90 degrees through the rest of the week.

The next real rain chance begins on Friday with scattered late afternoon storms.

Weather will cooperate this holiday weekend with mainly isolated afternoon storms.

