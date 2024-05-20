Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity to soar this week

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The unofficial start of summer will be starting early weatherwise.
  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens and the Severe Weather Center 9 team are tracking soaring heat and humidity over the next few days.
  • After a comfortable Monday, high temperatures will reach into the mid-80s Tuesday and then soar to the upper-80s through Thursday.
  • High temperatures and humidity will feel like it is at least 90 degrees through the rest of the week.
  • The next real rain chance begins on Friday with scattered late afternoon storms.
  • Weather will cooperate this holiday weekend with mainly isolated afternoon storms.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read