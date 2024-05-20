FORECAST: Heat, humidity to soar this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The unofficial start of summer will be starting early weatherwise.
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens and the Severe Weather Center 9 team are tracking soaring heat and humidity over the next few days.
- After a comfortable Monday, high temperatures will reach into the mid-80s Tuesday and then soar to the upper-80s through Thursday.
- High temperatures and humidity will feel like it is at least 90 degrees through the rest of the week.
- The next real rain chance begins on Friday with scattered late afternoon storms.
- Weather will cooperate this holiday weekend with mainly isolated afternoon storms.
