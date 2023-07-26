Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat, humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Rising temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like it is between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoons Thursday through Sunday.
  • Saturday is expected to be the hottest day.
  • There is also the threat of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

