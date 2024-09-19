FORECAST: Heat to increase as rain chances decrease

Forecasts

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “The last few days of summer are upon us, and we are going to feel every bit of it,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.
  • Rain chances will continue to drop through the weekend, allowing the heat to build up.
  • Some areas could get close to 90 degrees by Sunday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

