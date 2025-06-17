FORECAST: Heat index continues to build in Charlotte

FORECAST:

The heat and humidity are expected to continue increasing.

With cooling thunderstorms mainly confined to the mountains, we’ll start to cook in Charlotte, getting hotter each and every day.

The heat index on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 90s.

The weekend will be even hotter with heat index values in the triple digits.

