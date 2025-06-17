Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index continues to build in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • The heat and humidity are expected to continue increasing.
  • With cooling thunderstorms mainly confined to the mountains, we’ll start to cook in Charlotte, getting hotter each and every day.
  • The heat index on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 90s.
  • The weekend will be even hotter with heat index values in the triple digits.

