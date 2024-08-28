Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index could reach 100 degrees as humidity returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — FORECAST:

  • We feel more of the heat and humidity today as highs return to the mid-90s and the heat index could be near 100 degrees.
  • The hottest temperature we’ve seen so far in August has been 95 degrees and that was way back on the 1st.
  • More heat and steam are on the way tomorrow, but this time around there will be some isolated downpours around.
  • Most of these will be concentrated in the mountains.
  • A higher risk for downpours arrives by Friday and the weekend with the highs focus on Sunday afternoon.
  • These won’t be widespread but should at least take the edge off the heat.
  • Highs return to just near 90 degrees through the holiday weekend. Storm chances should ease up by Labor Day.

