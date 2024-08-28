FORECAST: Heat index could reach 100 degrees as humidity returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
CHARLOTTE — FORECAST:
- We feel more of the heat and humidity today as highs return to the mid-90s and the heat index could be near 100 degrees.
- The hottest temperature we’ve seen so far in August has been 95 degrees and that was way back on the 1st.
- More heat and steam are on the way tomorrow, but this time around there will be some isolated downpours around.
- Most of these will be concentrated in the mountains.
- A higher risk for downpours arrives by Friday and the weekend with the highs focus on Sunday afternoon.
- These won’t be widespread but should at least take the edge off the heat.
- Highs return to just near 90 degrees through the holiday weekend. Storm chances should ease up by Labor Day.
