FORECAST: Heat index drops slightly, temperatures remain high

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until midnight.
FORECAST:
- It won’t quite as hot today, still pretty toasty though with highs in the mid 90s.
- A Heat Advisory remains in effect from Charlotte to the east, but heat index values will be lower than yesterday when they peaked at 110 in Charlotte.
- Storm chances are also lower than what we dealt with last evening.
- Best chances are in the mountains and foothills this afternoon.
- The warm and humid weather pattern lasts through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of steam to make it feel like 100° at times.
- Storm chances are low, but a few will likely pop up each day with big downpours, intense lightning and strong winds.
We made it to 100° yesterday afternoon for the first time since July 5th last year, but it felt around 110° at times with the humidity!— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 26, 2025
We only average 1 day in the 100s in Charlotte annually, so hopefully that's it for the year 😉 pic.twitter.com/HKf7tRwwri
