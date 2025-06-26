Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index drops slightly, temperatures remain high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until midnight.

FORECAST:

  • It won’t quite as hot today, still pretty toasty though with highs in the mid 90s.
  • A Heat Advisory remains in effect from Charlotte to the east, but heat index values will be lower than yesterday when they peaked at 110 in Charlotte.
  • Storm chances are also lower than what we dealt with last evening.
  • Best chances are in the mountains and foothills this afternoon.
  • The warm and humid weather pattern lasts through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of steam to make it feel like 100° at times.
  • Storm chances are low, but a few will likely pop up each day with big downpours, intense lightning and strong winds.

