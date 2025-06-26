FORECAST: Heat index drops slightly, temperatures remain high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until midnight.

FORECAST:

It won’t quite as hot today, still pretty toasty though with highs in the mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from Charlotte to the east, but heat index values will be lower than yesterday when they peaked at 110 in Charlotte.

Storm chances are also lower than what we dealt with last evening.

Best chances are in the mountains and foothills this afternoon.

The warm and humid weather pattern lasts through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and plenty of steam to make it feel like 100° at times.

Storm chances are low, but a few will likely pop up each day with big downpours, intense lightning and strong winds.

We made it to 100° yesterday afternoon for the first time since July 5th last year, but it felt around 110° at times with the humidity!



We only average 1 day in the 100s in Charlotte annually, so hopefully that's it for the year 😉 pic.twitter.com/HKf7tRwwri — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 26, 2025

