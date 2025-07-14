FORECAST: Heat index near 100; slight relief with Tuesday storm chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today’s temperatures are well up in the 90s, and the heat index will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees.

Meanwhile, storms remain confined to the high country.

We’ll see slightly better rain chances coming our way on Tuesday afternoon.

This should be able to keep temperatures a little bit cooler at around 90.

The heat will take over with less rain for the rest of the week.

