FORECAST: Heat index near 100; slight relief with Tuesday storm chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today’s temperatures are well up in the 90s, and the heat index will make it feel like nearly 100 degrees.
  • Meanwhile, storms remain confined to the high country.
  • We’ll see slightly better rain chances coming our way on Tuesday afternoon.
  • This should be able to keep temperatures a little bit cooler at around 90.
  • The heat will take over with less rain for the rest of the week.

