Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat index remain high, threat of storms this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It’s super muggy out this morning and it will feel that way for the rest of the day.
  • It won’t be as hot today as more storms fire up this afternoon. However, highs will still be near 90.
  • The heat index will remain near 100°!
  • The threat of storms starts up early this afternoon and could last well into the evening.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but some strong winds are also possible as some storms could be severe.
  • We will see another strong storm threat tomorrow afternoon, but things do dry up a touch for Sunday.
  • It stays hot all weekend with low to mid-90s with a heat index near or above 100.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read