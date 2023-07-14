FORECAST: Heat index remain high, threat of storms this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s super muggy out this morning and it will feel that way for the rest of the day.

It won’t be as hot today as more storms fire up this afternoon. However, highs will still be near 90.

The heat index will remain near 100°!

The threat of storms starts up early this afternoon and could last well into the evening.

Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, but some strong winds are also possible as some storms could be severe.

We will see another strong storm threat tomorrow afternoon, but things do dry up a touch for Sunday.

It stays hot all weekend with low to mid-90s with a heat index near or above 100.

Here's today's hour by hour forecast. It's going to be hot and humid before storms fire up later this afternoon. Heat index values today will be at least near 100 if not higher in spots before the storms arrive. Some of those storms will be strong to severe with strong winds pic.twitter.com/xFgkTM2imK — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 14, 2023

