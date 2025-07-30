FORECAST: Heat slowly fades heading toward the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

For the first time since last Thursday, we don’t have any heat advisories in place across the region.

It remains quite and warm and humid today, but better.

Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values still at or above 100°.

Scattered downpour chances start up again this afternoon and last well into the evening.

Similar weather tomorrow before an increase in storm chances by Friday as a cold front gets closer.

Heavy rain threats pick up on Friday afternoon and we’ll be watching for any minor flooding concerns.

Much better this weekend with highs just near 80 degrees.

Rain showers may linger on Saturday but drop off more by Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group