FORECAST: Heat slowly fades heading toward the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- For the first time since last Thursday, we don’t have any heat advisories in place across the region.
- It remains quite and warm and humid today, but better.
- Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values still at or above 100°.
- Scattered downpour chances start up again this afternoon and last well into the evening.
- Similar weather tomorrow before an increase in storm chances by Friday as a cold front gets closer.
- Heavy rain threats pick up on Friday afternoon and we’ll be watching for any minor flooding concerns.
- Much better this weekend with highs just near 80 degrees.
- Rain showers may linger on Saturday but drop off more by Sunday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group