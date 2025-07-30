Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat slowly fades heading toward the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • For the first time since last Thursday, we don’t have any heat advisories in place across the region.
  • It remains quite and warm and humid today, but better.
  • Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon with heat index values still at or above 100°.
  • Scattered downpour chances start up again this afternoon and last well into the evening.
  • Similar weather tomorrow before an increase in storm chances by Friday as a cold front gets closer.
  • Heavy rain threats pick up on Friday afternoon and we’ll be watching for any minor flooding concerns.
  • Much better this weekend with highs just near 80 degrees.
  • Rain showers may linger on Saturday but drop off more by Sunday.

