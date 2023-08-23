FORECAST: Heatwave returns with anticipation of near-record highs

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Temperatures are expected to climb up to near-record highs Friday afternoon. It will be in the mid-90s.
- An increase in humidity may push the heat value into the 100-to-105-degree range.
- Saturday will be hot, as well.
- Thunderstorm chances are finally picking up. We may actually get one or two on Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be the best chance
- Ahead of that, expect the highs to stay in the low-90s Thursday.
- Cooler temperatures return next week with more rain chances.
