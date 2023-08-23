FORECAST: Heatwave returns with anticipation of near-record highs

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Temperatures are expected to climb up to near-record highs Friday afternoon. It will be in the mid-90s.

An increase in humidity may push the heat value into the 100-to-105-degree range.

Saturday will be hot, as well.

Thunderstorm chances are finally picking up. We may actually get one or two on Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be the best chance

Ahead of that, expect the highs to stay in the low-90s Thursday.

Cooler temperatures return next week with more rain chances.

