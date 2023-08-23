Forecasts

FORECAST: Heatwave returns with anticipation of near-record highs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Temperatures are expected to climb up to near-record highs Friday afternoon. It will be in the mid-90s.
  • An increase in humidity may push the heat value into the 100-to-105-degree range.
  • Saturday will be hot, as well.
  • Thunderstorm chances are finally picking up. We may actually get one or two on Thursday and Friday. Saturday looks to be the best chance
  • Ahead of that, expect the highs to stay in the low-90s Thursday.
  • Cooler temperatures return next week with more rain chances.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read