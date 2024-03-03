FORECAST: Heavy fog blankets the morning, but a sunny afternoon will peak through!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Dense, low-lying fog will linger for the first half of the morning.
- Gradual clearing by late morning will allow for some sun to peak through.
- Once that fog fully lifts, it will turn into a really nice day.
- Highs today will trend close to 70 and overnight lows will dip down to the low 50s.
- Dense fog is expected into early tomorrow morning.
- Conditions will stay mild and dry until late Tuesday.
- Rain will become more widespread throughout the early morning and taper off by the evening.
- Strong showers are expected for the morning commute.
- Conditions will improve for Thursday, but more rain will arrive by Friday afternoon.
- On and off showers are expected into Saturday afternoon.
- Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s until the end of the week.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group