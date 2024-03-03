Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy fog blankets the morning, but a sunny afternoon will peak through!

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Dense, low-lying fog will linger for the first half of the morning.
  • Gradual clearing by late morning will allow for some sun to peak through.
  • Once that fog fully lifts, it will turn into a really nice day.
  • Highs today will trend close to 70 and overnight lows will dip down to the low 50s.
  • Dense fog is expected into early tomorrow morning.
  • Conditions will stay mild and dry until late Tuesday.
  • Rain will become more widespread throughout the early morning and taper off by the evening.
  • Strong showers are expected for the morning commute.
  • Conditions will improve for Thursday, but more rain will arrive by Friday afternoon.
  • On and off showers are expected into Saturday afternoon.
  • Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s until the end of the week.

