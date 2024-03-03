FORECAST: Heavy fog blankets the morning, but a sunny afternoon will peak through!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Dense, low-lying fog will linger for the first half of the morning.

Gradual clearing by late morning will allow for some sun to peak through.

Once that fog fully lifts, it will turn into a really nice day.

Highs today will trend close to 70 and overnight lows will dip down to the low 50s.

Dense fog is expected into early tomorrow morning.

Conditions will stay mild and dry until late Tuesday.

Rain will become more widespread throughout the early morning and taper off by the evening.

Strong showers are expected for the morning commute.

Conditions will improve for Thursday, but more rain will arrive by Friday afternoon.

On and off showers are expected into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s until the end of the week.

