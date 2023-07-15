FORECAST: Heavy, humid heat when you step outside

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It’s a hot and muggy day!

Highs will be in the low 90s, but feels-like conditions will be in the triple digits by this afternoon.

There is a chance for strong thunderstorms after 4 p.m. for the Charlotte metro.

The biggest threats will be strong winds, lightning, and downpours.

More of the same for the week ahead.

Sunday will be hot and humid with a slight chance for afternoon rain.

The storm threat for tomorrow however is low.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group