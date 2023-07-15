FORECAST: Heavy, humid heat when you step outside

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
It’s a hot and muggy day!
- Highs will be in the low 90s, but feels-like conditions will be in the triple digits by this afternoon.
- There is a chance for strong thunderstorms after 4 p.m. for the Charlotte metro.
- The biggest threats will be strong winds, lightning, and downpours.
More of the same for the week ahead.
- Sunday will be hot and humid with a slight chance for afternoon rain.
- The storm threat for tomorrow however is low.
