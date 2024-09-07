FORECAST: Heavy, isolated storms expected this evening

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Highs today will reach the low to mid-80s, which is around average for this time of the year.
- There may be a round of heavier, isolated thundershowers before 6 p.m.
- Once the cold front fully moves through the region, the area will be left behind with cooler/dryer air with high pressure dominating for the first half of the work week.
- Temperatures for Sunday will trend cooler as most will be scraping the upper 70s.
- Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s for the first half of the work week.
- Conditions will become a bit more unsettled toward Thursday and Friday.
- There is one wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a 40% chance of forming in the next 48 hours; however, the path is still undetermined.
