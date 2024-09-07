Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy, isolated storms expected this evening

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Highs today will reach the low to mid-80s, which is around average for this time of the year.
  • There may be a round of heavier, isolated thundershowers before 6 p.m.
  • Once the cold front fully moves through the region, the area will be left behind with cooler/dryer air with high pressure dominating for the first half of the work week.
  • Temperatures for Sunday will trend cooler as most will be scraping the upper 70s.
  • Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s for the first half of the work week.
  • Conditions will become a bit more unsettled toward Thursday and Friday.
  • There is one wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that has a 40% chance of forming in the next 48 hours; however, the path is still undetermined.

