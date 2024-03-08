Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain to develop tonight, into Saturday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Heavy rain will develop overnight, with the worst weather happening Saturday morning.
  • The main threat will be flooding.
  • In addition, there is the possibility of strong storms.
  • The rain will move out by late afternoon, and the skies will clear after that.
  • There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
  • Clear, warm conditions will be in place for most of the work week.

Heavy rain expected overnight into tomorrow morning

