FORECAST: Heavy rain to develop tonight, into Saturday morning

FORECAST:
- Heavy rain will develop overnight, with the worst weather happening Saturday morning.
- The main threat will be flooding.
- In addition, there is the possibility of strong storms.
- The rain will move out by late afternoon, and the skies will clear after that.
- There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60s.
- Clear, warm conditions will be in place for most of the work week.
