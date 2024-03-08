FORECAST: Heavy rain to develop tonight, into Saturday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Heavy rain will develop overnight, with the worst weather happening Saturday morning.

The main threat will be flooding.

In addition, there is the possibility of strong storms.

The rain will move out by late afternoon, and the skies will clear after that.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Clear, warm conditions will be in place for most of the work week.

Heavy rain expected overnight into tomorrow morning

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group