FORECAST: Heavy rain and downpours expected to move in this afternoon

- Light rain and drizzle continue this morning, with some steadier rains coming in through midday.
- The heaviest rains today will be out west in the mountains, but some downpours are possible in the metro too.
- It is expected to be very warm for a January morning, with temperatures in the 60s and highs close to 70 degrees this afternoon.
- A bit of a lull in the rain chances tomorrow will keep any flooding risks at bay for now, but that threat will go up by Saturday.
- Another round of strong downpours is likely on Saturday afternoon and evening and this could lead to some flood concern.
- Drier weather is expected to return by Sunday.
