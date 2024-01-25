FORECAST: Heavy rain and downpours expected to move in this afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Light rain and drizzle continue this morning, with some steadier rains coming in through midday.

The heaviest rains today will be out west in the mountains, but some downpours are possible in the metro too.

It is expected to be very warm for a January morning, with temperatures in the 60s and highs close to 70 degrees this afternoon.

A bit of a lull in the rain chances tomorrow will keep any flooding risks at bay for now, but that threat will go up by Saturday.

Another round of strong downpours is likely on Saturday afternoon and evening and this could lead to some flood concern.

Drier weather is expected to return by Sunday.

