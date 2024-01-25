Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain and downpours expected to move in this afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Light rain and drizzle continue this morning, with some steadier rains coming in through midday.
  • The heaviest rains today will be out west in the mountains, but some downpours are possible in the metro too.
  • It is expected to be very warm for a January morning, with temperatures in the 60s and highs close to 70 degrees this afternoon.
  • A bit of a lull in the rain chances tomorrow will keep any flooding risks at bay for now, but that threat will go up by Saturday.
  • Another round of strong downpours is likely on Saturday afternoon and evening and this could lead to some flood concern.
  • Drier weather is expected to return by Sunday.

