FORECAST: Heavy rain expected Monday night, Tuesday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • This week we are tracking two systems, one on Monday night into Tuesday, the other on Friday night into Saturday.
  • Monday night’s storm system will bring the biggest rain we’ve seen in close to a month.
  • This will likely lead to a mess of a morning commute on Tuesday with moderate to heavy downpours.
  • We dry out Wednesday and Thursday before our next storm system arrives on Friday into Saturday.
  • This also looks like a heavy rain maker, but time will tell on the specifics.

