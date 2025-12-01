FORECAST: Heavy rain expected Monday night, Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

This week we are tracking two systems, one on Monday night into Tuesday, the other on Friday night into Saturday.

Monday night’s storm system will bring the biggest rain we’ve seen in close to a month.

This will likely lead to a mess of a morning commute on Tuesday with moderate to heavy downpours.

We dry out Wednesday and Thursday before our next storm system arrives on Friday into Saturday.

This also looks like a heavy rain maker, but time will tell on the specifics.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

