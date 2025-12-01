FORECAST: Heavy rain expected Monday night, Tuesday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- This week we are tracking two systems, one on Monday night into Tuesday, the other on Friday night into Saturday.
- Monday night’s storm system will bring the biggest rain we’ve seen in close to a month.
- This will likely lead to a mess of a morning commute on Tuesday with moderate to heavy downpours.
- We dry out Wednesday and Thursday before our next storm system arrives on Friday into Saturday.
- This also looks like a heavy rain maker, but time will tell on the specifics.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group