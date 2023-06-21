FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding risks continue through Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Rain will continue on Wednesday morning, leading to possible minor flooding issues in spots.
- The coverage of rain should go down by Wednesday afternoon.
- A breezy wind from the northwest will push Wednesday’s highs down to the low-to-mid 70s.
- The risk of heavy rain and flooding continues into Thursday.
- Rain chances will begin to drop off as we head into the weekend.
- Temperatures will heat back up to the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.
