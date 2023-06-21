Forecasts

FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding risks continue through Thursday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Wednesday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Rain will continue on Wednesday morning, leading to possible minor flooding issues in spots.
  • The coverage of rain should go down by Wednesday afternoon.
  • A breezy wind from the northwest will push Wednesday’s highs down to the low-to-mid 70s.
  • The risk of heavy rain and flooding continues into Thursday.
  • Rain chances will begin to drop off as we head into the weekend.
  • Temperatures will heat back up to the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.


>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read