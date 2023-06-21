FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding risks continue through Thursday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Rain will continue on Wednesday morning, leading to possible minor flooding issues in spots.

The coverage of rain should go down by Wednesday afternoon.

A breezy wind from the northwest will push Wednesday’s highs down to the low-to-mid 70s.

The risk of heavy rain and flooding continues into Thursday.

Rain chances will begin to drop off as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures will heat back up to the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week.





