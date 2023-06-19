FORECAST: Rain expected to bring fall in temperatures Monday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Showers and storms will make their way toward our area on Monday morning and will be in place in the afternoon.

Monday’s highs will reach the lower 80s.

Chances of heavy rain increase on Tuesday and will most likely last through the rest of the week.

There are no immediate flooding concerns, but concerns will change as the week goes on, especially in the high country.

Tuesday’s temperatures drop to the 70s as more rain comes in.

Some areas may see between three and five inches of rain by the end of the week.

The weather will dry up as we head into the weekend.

