FORECAST: Rain expected to bring fall in temperatures Monday

- Showers and storms will make their way toward our area on Monday morning and will be in place in the afternoon.
- Monday’s highs will reach the lower 80s.
- Chances of heavy rain increase on Tuesday and will most likely last through the rest of the week.
- There are no immediate flooding concerns, but concerns will change as the week goes on, especially in the high country.
- Tuesday’s temperatures drop to the 70s as more rain comes in.
- Some areas may see between three and five inches of rain by the end of the week.
- The weather will dry up as we head into the weekend.
