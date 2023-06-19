Forecasts

FORECAST: Rain expected to bring fall in temperatures Monday

  • Showers and storms will make their way toward our area on Monday morning and will be in place in the afternoon.
  • Monday’s highs will reach the lower 80s.
  • Chances of heavy rain increase on Tuesday and will most likely last through the rest of the week.
  • There are no immediate flooding concerns, but concerns will change as the week goes on, especially in the high country.
  • Tuesday’s temperatures drop to the 70s as more rain comes in.
  • Some areas may see between three and five inches of rain by the end of the week.
  • The weather will dry up as we head into the weekend.

