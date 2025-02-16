FORECAST: Heavy winds as storms move out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Improving conditions underway as a line of strong to severe storms continues to push east.

While we dry out through the rest of the day, it’s still quite windy. Wind gusts 40+ mph through the Charlotte area, where we have a Wind Advisory in place through 6 pm tonight.

A High Wind Warning in place for Ashe and Watauga counties until 4 pm tomorrow with gusts as high as 55+ mph.

The mountains will also see some snow showers this afternoon and tonight as northwest flow sets up. Minor accumulations are possible.

No snow for Charlotte (today). Highs are in the 60s before we see a colder start to the week.

We’re quiet Monday and Tuesday. Still tracking a winter storm for Wednesday into early Thursday.

This system trending towards a mixed bag of winter weather for Charlotte and areas north, a cold rain for areas south. Will have a clearer picture on any accumulations in the next day or two.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

