FORECAST: Heavy winds as storms move out

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Improving conditions underway as a line of strong to severe storms continues to push east.
  • While we dry out through the rest of the day, it’s still quite windy. Wind gusts 40+ mph through the Charlotte area, where we have a Wind Advisory in place through 6 pm tonight.
  • A High Wind Warning in place for Ashe and Watauga counties until 4 pm tomorrow with gusts as high as 55+ mph.
  • The mountains will also see some snow showers this afternoon and tonight as northwest flow sets up. Minor accumulations are possible.
  • No snow for Charlotte (today). Highs are in the 60s before we see a colder start to the week.
  • We’re quiet Monday and Tuesday. Still tracking a winter storm for Wednesday into early Thursday.
  • This system trending towards a mixed bag of winter weather for Charlotte and areas north, a cold rain for areas south. Will have a clearer picture on any accumulations in the next day or two.

