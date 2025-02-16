FORECAST: Heavy winds as storms move out

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Improving conditions underway as a line of strong to severe storms continues to push east.
- While we dry out through the rest of the day, it’s still quite windy. Wind gusts 40+ mph through the Charlotte area, where we have a Wind Advisory in place through 6 pm tonight.
- A High Wind Warning in place for Ashe and Watauga counties until 4 pm tomorrow with gusts as high as 55+ mph.
- The mountains will also see some snow showers this afternoon and tonight as northwest flow sets up. Minor accumulations are possible.
- No snow for Charlotte (today). Highs are in the 60s before we see a colder start to the week.
- We’re quiet Monday and Tuesday. Still tracking a winter storm for Wednesday into early Thursday.
- This system trending towards a mixed bag of winter weather for Charlotte and areas north, a cold rain for areas south. Will have a clearer picture on any accumulations in the next day or two.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group