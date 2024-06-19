FORECAST: Higher heat and steam expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It will not be awfully hot or humid today, as highs remain just above 90 and humidity levels are kept in check.
- This pattern will remain in place through tomorrow before the higher heat and steam come back for the weekend.
- By Friday, highs are expected to reach the lower 90s, and we’ll likely hit the mid-90s for the first time this year over the weekend.
- Heat index values could reach nearly 100 by Sunday.
- There is still very little to no chance of rain.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
