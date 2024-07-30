Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs in the 90s on tap for rest of week

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “We’re keeping that thermometer under control with clouds and yes, more rain around,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.
  • However, all of that could be out the window tomorrow and the thermometer will have free reign to get into the upper 90s for the next several afternoons, he said.
  • “Stay cool friends and drink lots of H20!!” Ahrens said.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

