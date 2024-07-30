FORECAST: Highs in the 90s on tap for rest of week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “We’re keeping that thermometer under control with clouds and yes, more rain around,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Tuesday.
- However, all of that could be out the window tomorrow and the thermometer will have free reign to get into the upper 90s for the next several afternoons, he said.
- “Stay cool friends and drink lots of H20!!” Ahrens said.

