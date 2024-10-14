FORECAST: Highs to be in the 60s, 70s this week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs this week in Charlotte will be in the 60s with lows getting down to 40 degrees toward the end of the week. It could get down to the upper 30s on Thursday.

Lows in the mountains will get into the 20s and 30s this week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We could see some isolated snow flurries in the mountains on Tuesday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves over that area. This won’t amount to much.

There will be some clouds closer to Charlotte on Tuesday night but other than that, expect clear skies for several days.

Highs are forecasted to get back into the 70s this weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

