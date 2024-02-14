FORECAST: Highs to climb well into the 60s Thursday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Ideal conditions continue tomorrow with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s under sunny skies, Meteorologist John Ahrens said Wednesday afternoon.

Friday’s highs will also be in the 60s.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday night and early Saturday morning.

There will be some clouds on both days this weekend with highs in the 50s.

