FORECAST: Highs expected to barely reach the mid-80s this afternoon

FORECAST:

We are off to a great start this morning as the drier and cooler air is moving in.

Highs are expected to barely get to the mid-80s this afternoon with breezy north winds.

You’ll really notice the drier air this evening and tonight as lows drop to the lower 60s for the first time since early June.

Tempertures are expected to only warm to the lower 80s tomorrow and Thursday.

We remain dry and quiet for the rest of the week as highs slowly warm to the mid-80s by the weekend.

There is no rain in sight for now.

