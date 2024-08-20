Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to barely reach the mid-80s this afternoon

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are off to a great start this morning as the drier and cooler air is moving in.
  • Highs are expected to barely get to the mid-80s this afternoon with breezy north winds.
  • You’ll really notice the drier air this evening and tonight as lows drop to the lower 60s for the first time since early June.
  • Tempertures are expected to only warm to the lower 80s tomorrow and Thursday.
  • We remain dry and quiet for the rest of the week as highs slowly warm to the mid-80s by the weekend.
  • There is no rain in sight for now.

