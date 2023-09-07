FORECAST: Highs expected to be in the 90s; isolated storms could move in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Today is the last day we should see 90 degrees, possibly for quite some time.

Highs are expected to be just slightly cooler in the lower 90s, but it will remain quite humid.

A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out; nothing widespread is expected, though.

The chance for storms remains off and on through the weekend as temperatures fall back into the 80s.

Right now, it appears Saturday holds a better chance for storms than Sunday does.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Lee continues to strengthen today and will be a major hurricane by this weekend.

Right now, the bulk of the storm remains north of the Caribbean, but some minor impacts are possible there.

An eventual shift to the north will likely occur before the storm hits the east coast of the US, but it will be close.

Still quite hot today in the lower 90s (feeling like upper 90s with the heat index.) A few storms fire up later this afternoon, but no widespread rains. Those storm could be on the strong side with heavy rain and gusty winds. Temps drop off more tomorrow through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Dz1OftvZHU — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) September 7, 2023

