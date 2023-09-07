Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to be in the 90s; isolated storms could move in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Today is the last day we should see 90 degrees, possibly for quite some time.
  • Highs are expected to be just slightly cooler in the lower 90s, but it will remain quite humid.
  • A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out; nothing widespread is expected, though.
  • The chance for storms remains off and on through the weekend as temperatures fall back into the 80s.
  • Right now, it appears Saturday holds a better chance for storms than Sunday does.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

  • Lee continues to strengthen today and will be a major hurricane by this weekend.
  • Right now, the bulk of the storm remains north of the Caribbean, but some minor impacts are possible there.
  • An eventual shift to the north will likely occur before the storm hits the east coast of the US, but it will be close.

