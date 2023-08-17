FORECAST: Highs expected to be near 90 with more humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Thursday’s weather is expected to remain calm and quiet, it will be a touch more humid than yesterday.
- Highs that are near 90 will feel like they are in the mid-90s.
- There is a low risk of a brief shower or downpour in east Charlotte.
- Drier air returns Friday and that will be with us through the weekend.
- Temperatures are expected to stay near 90 degrees, but the drier air will keep it pleasant for weekend plans.
- More heat is coming our way next week, though, with temperatures in the mid-90s by Monday.
- Our next best chance for storms doesn’t appear until Wednesday of next week.
