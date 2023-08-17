FORECAST: Highs expected to be near 90 with more humidity

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Thursday’s weather is expected to remain calm and quiet, it will be a touch more humid than yesterday.

Highs that are near 90 will feel like they are in the mid-90s.

There is a low risk of a brief shower or downpour in east Charlotte.

Drier air returns Friday and that will be with us through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay near 90 degrees, but the drier air will keep it pleasant for weekend plans.

More heat is coming our way next week, though, with temperatures in the mid-90s by Monday.

Our next best chance for storms doesn’t appear until Wednesday of next week.

