FORECAST: Highs expected to be near 90 with more humidity

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Thursday’s weather is expected to remain calm and quiet, it will be a touch more humid than yesterday.
  • Highs that are near 90 will feel like they are in the mid-90s.
  • There is a low risk of a brief shower or downpour in east Charlotte.
  • Drier air returns Friday and that will be with us through the weekend.
  • Temperatures are expected to stay near 90 degrees, but the drier air will keep it pleasant for weekend plans.
  • More heat is coming our way next week, though, with temperatures in the mid-90s by Monday.
  • Our next best chance for storms doesn’t appear until Wednesday of next week.

