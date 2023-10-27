FORECAST: Highs expected to reach 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We’re pushing 80 degrees right now and it will feel more like late summer this weekend.
- Expect plenty of sunshine and high-breaking records in the mid 80s
- Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the weekend, with near-record-setting potential by Sunday.
- Trick-or-treat weather looks dry and cool at the moment, with temperatures in the 50s.
- Highs are barely expected to get out of the 50s by Wednesday.
