Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach lower 50s with full sunshine

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Things will start out frosty this morning and are not expected to get much warmer.
  • Highs will reach the lower 50s with full sunshine.
  • A small warm-up is expected tomorrow, with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s.
  • Unfortunately, a weak cold front drops us back down to the lower 50s on Thursday.
  • Dry weather is expected to hang on through Saturday before another potentially rainy Sunday.
  • The rain looks a bit more impressive than it did yesterday, but we will see how it plays out through the week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read