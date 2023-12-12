FORECAST: Highs expected to reach lower 50s with full sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Things will start out frosty this morning and are not expected to get much warmer.

Highs will reach the lower 50s with full sunshine.

A small warm-up is expected tomorrow, with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Unfortunately, a weak cold front drops us back down to the lower 50s on Thursday.

Dry weather is expected to hang on through Saturday before another potentially rainy Sunday.

The rain looks a bit more impressive than it did yesterday, but we will see how it plays out through the week.

Very cold out the door this morning with widespread 20s and frost, but we do have plenty of sunshine on the way today. Highs only warm to the lower 50s this afternoon (just a few degrees warmer than yesterday.) pic.twitter.com/SyTY9gJT6s — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) December 12, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group