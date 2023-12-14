Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the mid-50s with full sunshine

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s even with full sunshine.
  • We are in store for another frosty night with lows in the upper 20s.
  • We will experience another warm-up with temperatures near 60 degrees on Friday.
  • The weekend will start dry on Saturday, but rain is expected to move in on Sunday.
  • It will also be quite windy on Sunday, with some gusts reaching near 40 mph.
  • This could lead to some scattered power outages.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read