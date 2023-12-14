FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the mid-50s with full sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s even with full sunshine.
- We are in store for another frosty night with lows in the upper 20s.
- We will experience another warm-up with temperatures near 60 degrees on Friday.
- The weekend will start dry on Saturday, but rain is expected to move in on Sunday.
- It will also be quite windy on Sunday, with some gusts reaching near 40 mph.
- This could lead to some scattered power outages.
