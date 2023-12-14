FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the mid-50s with full sunshine

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-50s even with full sunshine.

We are in store for another frosty night with lows in the upper 20s.

We will experience another warm-up with temperatures near 60 degrees on Friday.

The weekend will start dry on Saturday, but rain is expected to move in on Sunday.

It will also be quite windy on Sunday, with some gusts reaching near 40 mph.

This could lead to some scattered power outages.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

