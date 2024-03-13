Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will experience our warmest day of the year so far this afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.
  • Temperatures could even reach 80 degrees on Thursday.
  • The next chance for rain is still on track for Friday afternoon, but it won’t last long.
  • While no storms are expected, we may still hear some thunder.
  • However, this weekend is trending towards the dryer side.

