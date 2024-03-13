FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will experience our warmest day of the year so far this afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures could even reach 80 degrees on Thursday.

The next chance for rain is still on track for Friday afternoon, but it won’t last long.

While no storms are expected, we may still hear some thunder.

However, this weekend is trending towards the dryer side.

We have another fantastic day ahead with sunshine and warm temps in the mid 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the year so far and we go up even more tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YtAOdT8h9i — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 13, 2024

