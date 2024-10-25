FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 80 degrees this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are wrapping up the work week on a very mild note today with highs warming to near 80 degrees once again.
- The weekend starts out even warmer, with temperatures in the lower 80s tomorrow before a decent cold front arrives to bring back fall.
- Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s on Sunday and Monday of next week.
- As the front passes by Saturday evening, we won’t see more than a sprinkle or light shower, but overall, rain chances are quite low.
- More sunny and warm weather is on the way for next week.
- Highs are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees again by Halloween.
We have another very warm afternoon on the way with highs near 80 degrees. As we get ready for evening plans, the weather looks amazing. Many towns have fall festivals and pre Halloween festivities tonight they will all be quite comfortable. pic.twitter.com/jjroTJRRXB— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 25, 2024
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
