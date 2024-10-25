Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to reach nearly 80 degrees this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are wrapping up the work week on a very mild note today with highs warming to near 80 degrees once again.
  • The weekend starts out even warmer, with temperatures in the lower 80s tomorrow before a decent cold front arrives to bring back fall.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s on Sunday and Monday of next week.
  • As the front passes by Saturday evening, we won’t see more than a sprinkle or light shower, but overall, rain chances are quite low.
  • More sunny and warm weather is on the way for next week.
  • Highs are expected to reach nearly 80 degrees again by Halloween.

