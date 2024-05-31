FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the upper 70s

Forecasts

Highs expected to reach the upper 70s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Highs are expected to trend a few degrees below average as temperatures are expected to make it to the upper 70s or low 80s.
  • Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be right around average in the low 80s. Those highs will trend well above average by early next week.
  • Conditions will stay mild and dry until early next week. However, as humidity increases, daily rain chances will also increase.
  • Once the upper-level system that has been dominating our pattern all week moves eastward, warmer, more unstable air will fill the region.
  • Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

