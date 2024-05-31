FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the upper 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Highs are expected to trend a few degrees below average as temperatures are expected to make it to the upper 70s or low 80s.

Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be right around average in the low 80s. Those highs will trend well above average by early next week.

Conditions will stay mild and dry until early next week. However, as humidity increases, daily rain chances will also increase.

Once the upper-level system that has been dominating our pattern all week moves eastward, warmer, more unstable air will fill the region.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

