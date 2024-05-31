FORECAST: Highs expected to reach the upper 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Highs are expected to trend a few degrees below average as temperatures are expected to make it to the upper 70s or low 80s.
- Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be right around average in the low 80s. Those highs will trend well above average by early next week.
- Conditions will stay mild and dry until early next week. However, as humidity increases, daily rain chances will also increase.
- Once the upper-level system that has been dominating our pattern all week moves eastward, warmer, more unstable air will fill the region.
- Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.
