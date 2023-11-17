FORECAST: Highs expected to top out at nearly 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will see some clouds Friday morning, but the sun is expected to break through, with highs topping out at nearly 70 degrees.

The chance of rain is very low but not non-existent, with the mountains holding the best chance of seeing sprinkles.

Temperatures are expected to remain near 70 as we head into the weekend but will fall to the lower 60s by Sunday.

The best chance for rain is next Tuesday; however, this may have an impact on travel plans.

Fortunately, Thanksgiving looks to be sunny as well as cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

We stay on the warm side today, even with the extra cloud cover. Highs remain near 70 degrees. Can't rule out a sprinkle this morning and again this evening, but chances are very low. pic.twitter.com/k8qeWJeidv — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 17, 2023

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:





©2023 Cox Media Group