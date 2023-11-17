FORECAST: Highs expected to top out at nearly 70 degrees

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We will see some clouds Friday morning, but the sun is expected to break through, with highs topping out at nearly 70 degrees.
- The chance of rain is very low but not non-existent, with the mountains holding the best chance of seeing sprinkles.
- Temperatures are expected to remain near 70 as we head into the weekend but will fall to the lower 60s by Sunday.
- The best chance for rain is next Tuesday; however, this may have an impact on travel plans.
- Fortunately, Thanksgiving looks to be sunny as well as cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
We stay on the warm side today, even with the extra cloud cover. Highs remain near 70 degrees. Can't rule out a sprinkle this morning and again this evening, but chances are very low. pic.twitter.com/k8qeWJeidv— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 17, 2023
