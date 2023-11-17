Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs expected to top out at nearly 70 degrees

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We will see some clouds Friday morning, but the sun is expected to break through, with highs topping out at nearly 70 degrees.
  • The chance of rain is very low but not non-existent, with the mountains holding the best chance of seeing sprinkles.
  • Temperatures are expected to remain near 70 as we head into the weekend but will fall to the lower 60s by Sunday.
  • The best chance for rain is next Tuesday; however, this may have an impact on travel plans.
  • Fortunately, Thanksgiving looks to be sunny as well as cool, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

