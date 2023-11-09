Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs in the lower 80s before cold front moves in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • On Thursday, we can expect to see near-record highs in the lower 80s.
  • A strong cold front will then arrive Friday to usher fall weather back into the area.
  • Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to upper 60s on Friday, with a low chance for showers.
  • It will then get even colder this weekend, with highs in the 50s, accompanied by a few scattered showers.
  • The best chance for rain likely comes in on Sunday, with the bulk of that chance for our southern counties.
  • Temperatures are expected to struggle to even get into the 50s on Sunday afternoon if the rain is steady enough.
  • Sunshine returns next week, with temps staying in the 60s.

