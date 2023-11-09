FORECAST: Highs in the lower 80s before cold front moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- On Thursday, we can expect to see near-record highs in the lower 80s.
- A strong cold front will then arrive Friday to usher fall weather back into the area.
- Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to upper 60s on Friday, with a low chance for showers.
- It will then get even colder this weekend, with highs in the 50s, accompanied by a few scattered showers.
- The best chance for rain likely comes in on Sunday, with the bulk of that chance for our southern counties.
- Temperatures are expected to struggle to even get into the 50s on Sunday afternoon if the rain is steady enough.
- Sunshine returns next week, with temps staying in the 60s.
It's going to be another very warm day working out in the yard raking up the leaves. We could tie a record high this afternoon of 82° with breezy southwest winds. Today will mark the 40th day of 80° or higher this fall. pic.twitter.com/2TuSozNIm4— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 9, 2023
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group