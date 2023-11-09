FORECAST: Highs in the lower 80s before cold front moves in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

On Thursday, we can expect to see near-record highs in the lower 80s.

A strong cold front will then arrive Friday to usher fall weather back into the area.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid to upper 60s on Friday, with a low chance for showers.

It will then get even colder this weekend, with highs in the 50s, accompanied by a few scattered showers.

The best chance for rain likely comes in on Sunday, with the bulk of that chance for our southern counties.

Temperatures are expected to struggle to even get into the 50s on Sunday afternoon if the rain is steady enough.

Sunshine returns next week, with temps staying in the 60s.

It's going to be another very warm day working out in the yard raking up the leaves. We could tie a record high this afternoon of 82° with breezy southwest winds. Today will mark the 40th day of 80° or higher this fall.

