FORECAST: Highs in lower 80s as we head into Easter weekend

FORECAST:

The heat is coming back in as we head into Easter weekend.

Highs today return to the lower 80s with a breezy south wind gusting to near 20 mph.

More heat then builds in this weekend with highs in the mid 80s (we hit 84° last Easter!).

Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the holiday. weekend with just low chances coming our way next week.

Temperatures remain near or above 80° throughout next week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

