FORECAST: Highs in lower 80s as we head into Easter weekend

FORECAST:
- The heat is coming back in as we head into Easter weekend.
- Highs today return to the lower 80s with a breezy south wind gusting to near 20 mph.
- More heat then builds in this weekend with highs in the mid 80s (we hit 84° last Easter!).
- Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the holiday. weekend with just low chances coming our way next week.
- Temperatures remain near or above 80° throughout next week.
