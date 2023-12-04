FORECAST: Highs to reach the mid-60s before chilly temperatures return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Chilly start but we will gain more sun as the day goes on.
- Temperatures are expected to be mild, with highs in the mid-60s, before some chilly air returns for the rest of the week.
- They will eventually fall back to the 50s on Tuesday, with colder temperatures coming our way on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.
- In the mountains, we shall see a few light showers today but could see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
- Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday, so we will see how that plays out this week.
