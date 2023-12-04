FORECAST: Highs to reach the mid-60s before chilly temperatures return

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Chilly start but we will gain more sun as the day goes on.

Temperatures are expected to be mild, with highs in the mid-60s, before some chilly air returns for the rest of the week.

They will eventually fall back to the 50s on Tuesday, with colder temperatures coming our way on Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

In the mountains, we shall see a few light showers today but could see some snow, especially at higher elevations.

Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Sunday, so we will see how that plays out this week.

