FORECAST: Highs to reach mid-80s before storms move in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few neighborhoods may see some rain very early this morning, but these showers will move out quickly.

Otherwise, we gain sunshine today as highs warm back to the mid-80s. It will be even warmer tomorrow as temperatures jump to nearly 90 degrees.

We can expect dry weather through tomorrow before storm chances come back up heading into the weekend.

Downpours will be isolated on Friday but likely more widespread by Saturday.

Unsettled weather likely hangs on into early next week as temperatures stay in the 80s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group