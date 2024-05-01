FORECAST: Highs to reach mid-80s before storms move in this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few neighborhoods may see some rain very early this morning, but these showers will move out quickly.
- Otherwise, we gain sunshine today as highs warm back to the mid-80s. It will be even warmer tomorrow as temperatures jump to nearly 90 degrees.
- We can expect dry weather through tomorrow before storm chances come back up heading into the weekend.
- Downpours will be isolated on Friday but likely more widespread by Saturday.
- Unsettled weather likely hangs on into early next week as temperatures stay in the 80s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group