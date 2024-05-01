Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs to reach mid-80s before storms move in this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few neighborhoods may see some rain very early this morning, but these showers will move out quickly.
  • Otherwise, we gain sunshine today as highs warm back to the mid-80s. It will be even warmer tomorrow as temperatures jump to nearly 90 degrees.
  • We can expect dry weather through tomorrow before storm chances come back up heading into the weekend.
  • Downpours will be isolated on Friday but likely more widespread by Saturday.
  • Unsettled weather likely hangs on into early next week as temperatures stay in the 80s.

