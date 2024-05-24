FORECAST: Highs to reach nearly 90 degrees with few storms popping up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Highs are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees again, with a few storms popping up later this afternoon.

However, everyone will not receive rain.

Some of the storms may be severe, with damaging wind and hail threats.

Fortunately, the same forecast remains for the holiday weekend.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day, with highs in the lower 90s for the first time this year.

However, some relief is heading our way by the middle of next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group