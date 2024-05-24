Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs to reach nearly 90 degrees with few storms popping up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Highs are expected to reach nearly 90 degrees again, with a few storms popping up later this afternoon.
  • However, everyone will not receive rain.
  • Some of the storms may be severe, with damaging wind and hail threats.
  • Fortunately, the same forecast remains for the holiday weekend.
  • Sunday looks to be the hottest day, with highs in the lower 90s for the first time this year.
  • However, some relief is heading our way by the middle of next week.

