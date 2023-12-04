Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs to remain in the 50s over next several days

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Monday’s temperatures were spectacular with highs in the 60s.
  • “Unfortunately, we can’t keep that kind of weather going tomorrow,” said Meteorologist John Ahrens. “It will still be pretty nice, but it will be cooler in the 50s with some extra clouds.”
  • The next shot of rain will be coming Sunday.

