FORECAST: Highs to remain in the 50s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- After 25 days, isn’t it nice to see at least a little rain?
- Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon we could get a little more overnight and into the early hours of Veterans Day.
- There may be a few showers around for morning parades and services.
- The temperatures will be the bigger deal as we will likely be stuck in the low-50s all day.
- Temperatures will remain much cooler in the mid-50s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group