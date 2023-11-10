FORECAST: Highs to remain in the 50s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

After 25 days, isn’t it nice to see at least a little rain?

Meteorologist John Ahrens said Friday afternoon we could get a little more overnight and into the early hours of Veterans Day.

There may be a few showers around for morning parades and services.

The temperatures will be the bigger deal as we will likely be stuck in the low-50s all day.

Temperatures will remain much cooler in the mid-50s.

