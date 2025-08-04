FORECAST: Highs struggle to reach 70s before week warms up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are watching showers as they move into our area from South Carolina.

These rain showers will be with us for much of the overnight hours and most of our Tuesday.

In fact, the clouds and rain will make temps MUCH cooler for Tuesday. Highs will struggle to make it into the low 70s.

We’ll eventually rebound back into the 80s by the second half of this week.

