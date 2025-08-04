Forecasts

FORECAST: Highs struggle to reach 70s before week warms up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are watching showers as they move into our area from South Carolina.
  • These rain showers will be with us for much of the overnight hours and most of our Tuesday.
  • In fact, the clouds and rain will make temps MUCH cooler for Tuesday. Highs will struggle to make it into the low 70s.
  • We’ll eventually rebound back into the 80s by the second half of this week.

