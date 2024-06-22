FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions to last several days

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hot and humid conditions are expected from Sunday to Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

Heat index values of 100 to 104 degrees are expected each afternoon, especially along the I-77 corridor.

These conditions increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those sensitive to heat and those without air conditioning.

It’s best to avoid spending extended time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

