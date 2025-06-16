Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and humid day, evening thunderstorms possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking another hot and humid day across the Carolinas!
  • High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
  • There’s a chance for a few storms this afternoon and evening again, especially across the high country and areas north of Charlotte.
  • We’ll watch for isolated flash flooding concerns with any storms that form.
  • A Flood Watch is in place for Ashe, Watauga, Stanly, Anson, and Richmond Counties through tonight.
  • The risk for an isolated storm with heavy rain will continue daily through Thursday.
  • Temperatures will also climb with highs in the low 90s the rest of the week.
  • Heat index values will climb near to above 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday before we get some small relief Friday.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read