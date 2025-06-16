FORECAST: Hot and humid day, evening thunderstorms possible

FORECAST:
- We’re tracking another hot and humid day across the Carolinas!
- High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.
- There’s a chance for a few storms this afternoon and evening again, especially across the high country and areas north of Charlotte.
- We’ll watch for isolated flash flooding concerns with any storms that form.
- A Flood Watch is in place for Ashe, Watauga, Stanly, Anson, and Richmond Counties through tonight.
- The risk for an isolated storm with heavy rain will continue daily through Thursday.
- Temperatures will also climb with highs in the low 90s the rest of the week.
- Heat index values will climb near to above 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday before we get some small relief Friday.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
>> Channel 9's Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.
