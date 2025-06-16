FORECAST: Hot and humid day, evening thunderstorms possible

FORECAST:

We’re tracking another hot and humid day across the Carolinas!

High temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, but it will feel more like the mid 90s when you factor in the humidity.

There’s a chance for a few storms this afternoon and evening again, especially across the high country and areas north of Charlotte.

We’ll watch for isolated flash flooding concerns with any storms that form.

A Flood Watch is in place for Ashe, Watauga, Stanly, Anson, and Richmond Counties through tonight.

The risk for an isolated storm with heavy rain will continue daily through Thursday.

Temperatures will also climb with highs in the low 90s the rest of the week.

Heat index values will climb near to above 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday before we get some small relief Friday.

