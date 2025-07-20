FORECAST: Hot and humid day, tracking midweek relief

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another hot and humid day on tap across the Carolinas!

Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s and feel closer to 105 degrees this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is once again in place for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties through 8 pm.

There’s an isolated storm chance again this afternoon and evening, but most stay dry.

We’ll continue on this similar pattern for Monday.

The pattern finally breaks Tuesday as we see an easterly wind drop our temperatures closer to 90, with briefly lower humidity for the middle of the week too. Enjoy it, because we heat right back up late week!

