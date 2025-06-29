FORECAST: Hot, humid Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- New day, same forecast.
- We’re tracking hot and humid conditions today as highs climb back to the low 90s, feeling more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.
- Similar to yesterday, we’ll see some showers and storms pop up with the heating of the day.
- We’ll watch for heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts.
- It’s a similar forecast again tomorrow before a cold front heads our way Tuesday.
- This front brings the greatest chance for storms areawide late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
- No big cool down behind this front.
- We’ll briefly dip into the upper 80s Wednesday before it’s back to the 90s for the 4th of July.
