FORECAST: Hot, humid Sunday weather

New day, same forecast.

We’re tracking hot and humid conditions today as highs climb back to the low 90s, feeling more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Similar to yesterday, we’ll see some showers and storms pop up with the heating of the day.

We’ll watch for heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts.

It’s a similar forecast again tomorrow before a cold front heads our way Tuesday.

This front brings the greatest chance for storms areawide late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

No big cool down behind this front.

We’ll briefly dip into the upper 80s Wednesday before it’s back to the 90s for the 4th of July.

