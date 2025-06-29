Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, humid Sunday weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • New day, same forecast.
  • We’re tracking hot and humid conditions today as highs climb back to the low 90s, feeling more like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.
  • Similar to yesterday, we’ll see some showers and storms pop up with the heating of the day.
  • We’ll watch for heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts.
  • It’s a similar forecast again tomorrow before a cold front heads our way Tuesday.
  • This front brings the greatest chance for storms areawide late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
  • No big cool down behind this front.
  • We’ll briefly dip into the upper 80s Wednesday before it’s back to the 90s for the 4th of July.

