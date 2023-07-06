FORECAST: Hot, muggy day expected with temperatures in the low 90s

CHARLOTTE — ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Dense fog is expected for a few areas, with visibility gradually improving throughout the morning.

It will be another hot and muggy day with temperatures in the low 90s.

However, feels-like conditions will be in the upper 90s by noon.

There will be a slight chance for some showers Thursday afternoon but nothing severe is expected.

There is also a small chance of rain on Friday, but again nothing severe.

This weekend will be very warm and unsettled with a slight chance for some daily rain and isolated thunderstorms.

