Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and sunny; air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Hot and sunny conditions will dominate the region over the next several days.
  • Charlotte hit 93 degrees twice Friday afternoon making it the hottest day of the year so far.
  • The weekend will be hot and humid, with feels-like conditions well into the 90s. Heat Index values will average between 90-95 most days.
  • There is still a slight chance of an isolated shower for both our Sunday and Monday, but both chances appear to be non-severe and non-threatening. The area will hang onto these highs in the next week as high pressure continues to dominate.
  • An air quality alert remains in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union counties through 8 p.m. Friday warning of poor quality for sensitive groups.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Straight-line winds damage in Chester, Lancaster counties)

Straight-line winds cause damage in Chester, Lancaster counties

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read