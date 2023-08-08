FORECAST: Hot, sunny conditions for Wednesday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast again starting early Thursday morning.

The chance for rain increases into Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be strong.

More afternoon storms could arrive Friday afternoon, too.

The weekend looks mostly clear and hot.

