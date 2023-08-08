Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot, sunny conditions for Wednesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 degrees.
  • Showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast again starting early Thursday morning.
  • The chance for rain increases into Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be strong.
  • More afternoon storms could arrive Friday afternoon, too.
  • The weekend looks mostly clear and hot.

