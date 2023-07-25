Forecasts

FORECAST: Hot and toasty as highs return to the lower 90s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are in store for another hot and toasty day with more sunshine.
  • Highs will return to the lower 90s after a three-day break.
  • The heat index will not be terrible today, just a few degrees above the actual air temperature.
  • However, as the week goes on we could warm up to the mid to nearly upper 90s.
  • The chances for storms will remain very low through the week, with a slightly higher risk for a downpour this weekend.

