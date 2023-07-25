FORECAST: Hot and toasty as highs return to the lower 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are in store for another hot and toasty day with more sunshine.

Highs will return to the lower 90s after a three-day break.

The heat index will not be terrible today, just a few degrees above the actual air temperature.

However, as the week goes on we could warm up to the mid to nearly upper 90s.

The chances for storms will remain very low through the week, with a slightly higher risk for a downpour this weekend.

We didn't hit the 90s yesterday afternoon for the 3rd day in a row! That has happened in a month, but many more 90s are on the way for the foreseeable future. I'm tracking the increasing heat and humidity coming our way, ahead on Channel 9 through 7 am. pic.twitter.com/LgEF8Utt6K — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 25, 2023

