FORECAST: Hot and toasty as highs return to the lower 90s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are in store for another hot and toasty day with more sunshine.
- Highs will return to the lower 90s after a three-day break.
- The heat index will not be terrible today, just a few degrees above the actual air temperature.
- However, as the week goes on we could warm up to the mid to nearly upper 90s.
- The chances for storms will remain very low through the week, with a slightly higher risk for a downpour this weekend.
We didn't hit the 90s yesterday afternoon for the 3rd day in a row! That has happened in a month, but many more 90s are on the way for the foreseeable future. I'm tracking the increasing heat and humidity coming our way, ahead on Channel 9 through 7 am. pic.twitter.com/LgEF8Utt6K— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 25, 2023
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Austin Chaney
©2023 Cox Media Group