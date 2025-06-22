Forecasts

FORECAST: Hotter and more humid today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re in for another hot one today!
  • Temperatures will climb even higher as we peak in the mid-90s this afternoon.
  • The humidity is higher, too, which means we feel like the upper 90s.
  • Could see an isolated shower with the heating of the day, especially in the mountains; however, most people stay dry.
  • It’s a similar story for the work week, with little relief in sight, along with dangerous heat.
  • Temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 starting Monday through mid to late week.
  • Heat index values will get close to 105.
  • No current alerts from the National Weather Service for the high heat, but we could see heat advisories issued midweek if the forecast trends any hotter.

