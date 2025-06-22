FORECAST: Hotter and more humid today

FORECAST:
- We’re in for another hot one today!
- Temperatures will climb even higher as we peak in the mid-90s this afternoon.
- The humidity is higher, too, which means we feel like the upper 90s.
- Could see an isolated shower with the heating of the day, especially in the mountains; however, most people stay dry.
- It’s a similar story for the work week, with little relief in sight, along with dangerous heat.
- Temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 starting Monday through mid to late week.
- Heat index values will get close to 105.
- No current alerts from the National Weather Service for the high heat, but we could see heat advisories issued midweek if the forecast trends any hotter.
WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group