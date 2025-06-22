FORECAST: Hotter and more humid today

FORECAST:

We’re in for another hot one today!

Temperatures will climb even higher as we peak in the mid-90s this afternoon.

The humidity is higher, too, which means we feel like the upper 90s.

Could see an isolated shower with the heating of the day, especially in the mountains; however, most people stay dry.

It’s a similar story for the work week, with little relief in sight, along with dangerous heat.

Temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 starting Monday through mid to late week.

Heat index values will get close to 105.

No current alerts from the National Weather Service for the high heat, but we could see heat advisories issued midweek if the forecast trends any hotter.

WATCH ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group